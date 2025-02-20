Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Feb. 21
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:15 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Mist, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BASEBALL
6 a.m.
MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Spain vs, Chinese Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan
6 a.m. (Saturday)
MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Chinese Taipei vs. South Africa, Taipei, Taiwan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Andre Dawson Classic: Alabama St. vs. Grambling St., Vero Beach, Fla.
8 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Andre Dawson Classic: Missouri vs. Florida A&M, Vero Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Toledo
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Milwaukee at Youngstown St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
FIGURE SKATING
8 a.m.
E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Second Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:05 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ahli at Damac
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at All-Nassr
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Leicester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Nations League: France vs. Norway, Toulouse, France
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Bermuda, Group E, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Quarterfinals
