Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 21

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:15 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Mist, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Spain vs, Chinese Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

6 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Chinese Taipei vs. South Africa, Taipei, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Andre Dawson Classic: Alabama St. vs. Grambling St., Vero Beach, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Andre Dawson Classic: Missouri vs. Florida A&M, Vero Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Milwaukee at Youngstown St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

FIGURE SKATING

8 a.m.

E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Second Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:05 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ahli at Damac

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at All-Nassr

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Leicester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League: France vs. Norway, Toulouse, France

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Bermuda, Group E, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Quarterfinals

