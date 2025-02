Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 14 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 14

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: One on One Tournament – Semifinals and Finals, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: One on One Tournament – Semifinals and Finals, Medley, Fla.

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Fresh From Florida 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis (Lightweights), New York

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 MLB Desert Invitational: Vanderbilt at Grand Canyon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ohio at Kent St.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart

8 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Indiana

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at San Jose St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU

11 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Dakota at Denver

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Virginia vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla.

Noon

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: San Diego St. vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Kentucky vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Ohio St. vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at NC State

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Saskatchewan at Calgary

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

9 p.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf Adelaide: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

Midnight

FS1 — LIV Golf Adelaide: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Barry Bonds/2 Chainz vs. Team Jerry Rice/Khaby Lame, Oakland, Calif.

9 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Tournament: Semifinals and Final, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Tournament: Semifinals and Final, San Francisco (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Riyadh at Al-Hilal

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Semifinals; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Quarterfinals

