Sports on TV for Feb. 8 – 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Feb. 8
3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Laces, Medley, Fla.
7:15 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Tour: The Owen’s Illinois Classic, Vernon Hills, Ill.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — Tennessee at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPNU — FAU at Tulsa
FOX — Oregon at Michigan St.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
USA — Richmond at Davidson
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Indiana
CW — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
NBC — Wisconsin at Iowa
SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Drexel
ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville
ESPNU — Little Rock at Morehead St.
FOX — Marquette at Creighton
3 p.m.
PEACOCK — Providence at Butler
3:15 p.m.
CW — Boston College at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at UCLA
CBSSN — Towson at Monmouth
ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
ESPNEWS — Sam Houston St. at Liberty
5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at California
5:30 p.m.
CW — Georgia Tech at Virginia
6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Duquesne
ESPN2 — BYU at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Illinois St. at N. Iowa
SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Clemson
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Stanford
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Bradley at Evansville
ESPNU — East Carolina at UTSA
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Oregon St.
ESPNU — UC San Diego at UC Irvine
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Washington
ESPN — Texas Tech at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.
2 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
FOX — Ohio St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Detroit
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic, Missouri vs. Duke, Clearwater, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic, Nebraska vs. Texas Tech, Clearwater, Fla.
7 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic, Tennessee vs. Northwestern, Clearwater, Fla.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
10 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Noon
FS2 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 312 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at L.A. Lakers
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at New York
NHL HOCKEY
12:55 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Vegas at Boston
SAILING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — SailGP: The KPMG Australia Grand Prix – Event 3 – Day 2, Sydney (Taped)
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Watford at Sunderland
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Derby County at Norwich County
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at FC Juarez
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Final; Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Semifinal
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Milrose Games, New York
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Orlando
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, Feb. 9
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
USA — UMass at La Salle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
CBSSN — UConn at Providence
ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Richmond at Duquesne
CW — NC State at Florida St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Texas
ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas
FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Montreal
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Rome (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: England vs. France, Twickenham, England (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland, (Taped)
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah
SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds
