Sports on TV for Feb. 8 – 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Feb. 8 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. TRUTV — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 8

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Laces, Medley, Fla.

7:15 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Tour: The Owen’s Illinois Classic, Vernon Hills, Ill.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Tennessee at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPNU — FAU at Tulsa

FOX — Oregon at Michigan St.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

USA — Richmond at Davidson

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Indiana

CW — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

NBC — Wisconsin at Iowa

SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Drexel

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville

ESPNU — Little Rock at Morehead St.

FOX — Marquette at Creighton

3 p.m.

PEACOCK — Providence at Butler

3:15 p.m.

CW — Boston College at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at UCLA

CBSSN — Towson at Monmouth

ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPNEWS — Sam Houston St. at Liberty

5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at California

5:30 p.m.

CW — Georgia Tech at Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Duquesne

ESPN2 — BYU at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Illinois St. at N. Iowa

SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Clemson

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Stanford

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Bradley at Evansville

ESPNU — East Carolina at UTSA

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Oregon St.

ESPNU — UC San Diego at UC Irvine

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Washington

ESPN — Texas Tech at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Detroit

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic, Missouri vs. Duke, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic, Nebraska vs. Texas Tech, Clearwater, Fla.

7 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic, Tennessee vs. Northwestern, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

10 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Noon

FS2 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 312 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at L.A. Lakers

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at New York

NHL HOCKEY

12:55 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Boston

SAILING

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — SailGP: The KPMG Australia Grand Prix – Event 3 – Day 2, Sydney (Taped)

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Watford at Sunderland

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Derby County at Norwich County

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at FC Juarez

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Final; Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Semifinal

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Milrose Games, New York

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Orlando

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 9

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

USA — UMass at La Salle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

CBSSN — UConn at Providence

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Richmond at Duquesne

CW — NC State at Florida St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas

FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Montreal

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Rome (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: England vs. France, Twickenham, England (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland, (Taped)

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah

SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.