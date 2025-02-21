Sports on TV for Feb. 22 – 23

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Feb. 22
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Laces, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
7:15 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
5 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BASEBALL
6 a.m.
MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Chinese Taipei vs. South Africa, Taipei, Taiwan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Charleston at Drexel
CW — Florida St. at Louisville
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — TCU at Cincinnati
FOX — Oregon at Wisconsin
12:30 p.m.
USA — Richmond at St. Joseph’s
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hampton
ESPN — Iowa St. at Houston
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at NC State
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech
2:15 p.m.
CW — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at SMU
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
CBSSN — George Mason at VCU
ESPN — Georgia at Auburn
ESPN2 — Virginia at North Carolina
FS1 — Washington at Iowa
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
CBSSN — Santa Clara at Washington St.
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
ESPN2 — Akron at Ohio
ESPNU — Murray St. at Bradley
FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada
SECN — Florida at LSU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.
ESPN — Missouri at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga
ESPNU — Tarleton St. at UT Arlington
FOX — Duke at Illinois
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas at South Carolina
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV
ESPN — BYU at Arizona
ESPN2 — California at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
ESPNU — Kent St. at Ball St.
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
NFLN — HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Robinson vs. Team Gaither, New Orleans
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia
CURLING
2 p.m.
CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Semifinals, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)
9 p.m.
CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 1, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)
FIGURE SKATING
8 a.m.
E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)
10 a.m.
E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
12:25 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Detroit
3 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Toronto
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
1:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — North Queensland at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Norwich City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Final
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Team Shondell vs. Team Collier, Fishers, Ind.
Sunday, Feb. 23
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon
NHLN — Belleville at Cleveland
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
CHARITY HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles
TRUTV — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Army at Bucknell
ESPNU — North Texas at South Florida
FOX — UConn at St. John’s
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Indiana
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.
ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis
ESPNU — Temple at UAB
FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at UCLA
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drake at N. Iowa
PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton
6 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Rutgers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami
BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.
ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State
ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU
FS1 — Villanova at Providence
1 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Virginia Tech
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
CW — Syracuse at Duke
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa
3 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
4 p.m.
CW — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
ESPNU — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s
FS1 — Illinois at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia
COLLEGE GYMNASTIC (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Clemson
BTN — UCLA at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa
CURLING
2 p.m.
CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (If Necessary) (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — New York at Boston
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Golden State
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Minnesota
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — San Diego at Iowa
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Washington
TRUTV — Edmonton at Washington (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
6 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Nashville
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Wales vs. Ireland, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — England vs. Scotland, Twickenham, England (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Italy vs. France, Rome (Taped)
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda
5 p.m.
TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari.
TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York
