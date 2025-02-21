Sports on TV for Feb. 22 – 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Feb. 22 3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. TRUTV — Unrivaled…

Saturday, Feb. 22

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Laces, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

7:15 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Chinese Taipei vs. South Africa, Taipei, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Charleston at Drexel

CW — Florida St. at Louisville

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — TCU at Cincinnati

FOX — Oregon at Wisconsin

12:30 p.m.

USA — Richmond at St. Joseph’s

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hampton

ESPN — Iowa St. at Houston

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at NC State

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech

2:15 p.m.

CW — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Saint Louis

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at SMU

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

CBSSN — George Mason at VCU

ESPN — Georgia at Auburn

ESPN2 — Virginia at North Carolina

FS1 — Washington at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

CBSSN — Santa Clara at Washington St.

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

ESPN2 — Akron at Ohio

ESPNU — Murray St. at Bradley

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

SECN — Florida at LSU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

ESPN — Missouri at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Tarleton St. at UT Arlington

FOX — Duke at Illinois

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas at South Carolina

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

ESPN — BYU at Arizona

ESPN2 — California at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

ESPNU — Kent St. at Ball St.

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

NFLN — HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Robinson vs. Team Gaither, New Orleans

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

CURLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Semifinals, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)

9 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 1, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

8 a.m.

E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

10 a.m.

E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Detroit

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11:10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

1:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — North Queensland at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Norwich City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Team Shondell vs. Team Collier, Fishers, Ind.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Feb. 23

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon

NHLN — Belleville at Cleveland

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

CHARITY HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles

TRUTV — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Army at Bucknell

ESPNU — North Texas at South Florida

FOX — UConn at St. John’s

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Indiana

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.

ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis

ESPNU — Temple at UAB

FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at UCLA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at N. Iowa

PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton

6 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Rutgers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

1 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia Tech

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

CW — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa

3 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

4 p.m.

CW — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

ESPNU — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — Illinois at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

COLLEGE GYMNASTIC (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa

CURLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (If Necessary) (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Golden State

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — San Diego at Iowa

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Washington

TRUTV — Edmonton at Washington (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Nashville

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Wales vs. Ireland, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — England vs. Scotland, Twickenham, England (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Italy vs. France, Rome (Taped)

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

5 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari.

TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

