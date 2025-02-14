Sports on TV for Feb. 15 – 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Feb. 15 AUTO RACING Noon FOX — ARCA Menards Series:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 15

AUTO RACING

Noon

FOX — ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona ARCA 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 MLB Desert Invitational: Austin Peay vs. Seton Hall, Scottsdale, Ari.

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 MLB Desert Invitational: Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt, Scottsdale, Ari.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CW — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Miami at Pittsburgh

FS1 — DePaul at Xavier

12:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Purdue

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

BTN — Washington at Penn St.

CW — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPN — Houston at Arizona

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

ESPNU — Samford at Wofford

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Seton Hall

USA — Duquesne at Dayton

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

4 p.m.

ABC — Stanford at Duke

ACCN — California at Georgia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Southern Cal

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Iowa St.

ESPNEWS — East Carolina at Charlotte

5 p.m.

NBATV — HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee, Oakland

TRUTV — HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee, Oakland (DataCast)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at SMU

CBSSN — Villanova at Providence

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

ESPNU — UTSA at Tulsa

FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall

SECN — LSU at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

CBSSN — MTSU at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Kentucky at Texas

ESPN2 — Troy at Arkansas St.

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

FOX — Michigan St. at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Kansas at Utah

ESPN2 — Washington St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

Noon

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

ESPNU — S. Indiana at Lindenwood

4 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ACCN — Richmond at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCF vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Liberty vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCLA vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

11 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, San Francisco (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — 4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal

8 p.m.

ABC — 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Montreal

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11:25 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

1:25 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Burnley at Preston North End

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Panama vs. Dominican Republic, Group G, Panama City

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Final; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Marseille-ATP Final

Sunday, Feb. 16

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago

8 p.m.

NHLN — Tucson at Henderson

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Detroit

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Pete Weber Missouri Classic, Springfield, Mo.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Memphis at Wichita St.

ESPN2 — FAU at Temple

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Dakota St. at S. Dakota

ESPN2 — Bradley at Duke

ESPNU — Youngstown St. at Cleveland St.

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico

ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB

5 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Maryland

7 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Oregon

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Harvard at Columbia

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ABC — UConn at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

CW — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri

3 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at SMU

SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at California

7 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Washington

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Charlotte vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.

10 a.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCLA vs. Virginia, Clearwater, Fla.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Ohio St. vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Alabama vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. at UCF, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — WLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:20 p.m.

TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco

TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco (DataCast)

9:10 p.m.

TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco

TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco

TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco (DataCast)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Indianapolis (Taped)

SKIING

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Udinese

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Belize vs. Barbados, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Antigua & Barbuda vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Group E, Guatemala City, Guatemala

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Canada vs. Bermuda, Group A, Blaine, Minn.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Marseille-ATP Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Final

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — League One Volleyball Classic: TBD, Third-Place Match

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One Volleyball Classic: TBD, Championship

