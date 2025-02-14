Sports on TV for Feb. 15 – 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Feb. 15
AUTO RACING
Noon
FOX — ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona ARCA 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 MLB Desert Invitational: Austin Peay vs. Seton Hall, Scottsdale, Ari.
8 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 MLB Desert Invitational: Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt, Scottsdale, Ari.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
CW — Clemson at Florida St.
ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Miami at Pittsburgh
FS1 — DePaul at Xavier
12:30 p.m.
USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason
1 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Purdue
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
BTN — Washington at Penn St.
CW — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPN — Houston at Arizona
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor
ESPNU — Samford at Wofford
FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
2:30 p.m.
FOX — UConn at Seton Hall
USA — Duquesne at Dayton
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
4 p.m.
ABC — Stanford at Duke
ACCN — California at Georgia Tech
BTN — Minnesota at Southern Cal
ESPN — Auburn at Alabama
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Iowa St.
ESPNEWS — East Carolina at Charlotte
5 p.m.
NBATV — HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee, Oakland
TRUTV — HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee, Oakland (DataCast)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at SMU
CBSSN — Villanova at Providence
ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
ESPNU — UTSA at Tulsa
FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall
SECN — LSU at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
CBSSN — MTSU at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Kentucky at Texas
ESPN2 — Troy at Arkansas St.
ESPNU — Princeton at Yale
FOX — Michigan St. at Illinois
8:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Kansas at Utah
ESPN2 — Washington St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
Noon
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPNU — S. Indiana at Lindenwood
4 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ACCN — Richmond at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCF vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.
10:30 a.m.
SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Liberty vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCLA vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
11 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, San Francisco
TRUTV — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, San Francisco (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ABC — 4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal
8 p.m.
ABC — 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Montreal
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:25 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
1:25 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Burnley at Preston North End
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Panama vs. Dominican Republic, Group G, Panama City
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-WTA Final; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal
2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Marseille-ATP Final
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, Feb. 16
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.
NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
8 p.m.
NHLN — Tucson at Henderson
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Detroit
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Pete Weber Missouri Classic, Springfield, Mo.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPN2 — FAU at Temple
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — S. Dakota St. at S. Dakota
ESPN2 — Bradley at Duke
ESPNU — Youngstown St. at Cleveland St.
3 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico
ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB
5 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Maryland
7 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Oregon
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Harvard at Columbia
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ABC — UConn at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
CW — Florida St. at Miami
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri
3 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at SMU
SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at California
7 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Washington
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Charlotte vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.
10 a.m.
ACCN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCLA vs. Virginia, Clearwater, Fla.
ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Ohio St. vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Alabama vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. at UCF, Clearwater, Fla.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Noon
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — WLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:20 p.m.
TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco
TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco
TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco (DataCast)
9:10 p.m.
TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco
TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco
TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco
TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco
TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco (DataCast)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Indianapolis (Taped)
SKIING
4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Udinese
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Belize vs. Barbados, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Antigua & Barbuda vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Group E, Guatemala City, Guatemala
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Canada vs. Bermuda, Group A, Blaine, Minn.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Marseille-ATP Final
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Final
2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — League One Volleyball Classic: TBD, Third-Place Match
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — League One Volleyball Classic: TBD, Championship
