Sports on TV for Feb. 10 – 16

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Feb. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — NC A&T at Campbell

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Lafayette at American U.

ESPN — North Carolina at Clemson

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Houston

ESPN2 — Charlotte at FAU

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

10 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Milwaukee

Tuesday, Feb. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

CBSSN — BYU at West Virginia

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — UAB at East Carolina

PEACOCK — Purdue at Michigan

SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — UCLA at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — DePaul at Marquette

9 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU

BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

CBSSN — UConn at Creighton

ESPNU — North Texas at Rice

PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

11 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Oregon

CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.

ESPN2 — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Indiana

TRUTV — New York at Indiana (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Phoenix

TRUTV — Memphis at Phoenix (DataCast)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Villanova

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Stanford at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Xavier at Providence

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ACCN — California at Duke

CBSSN — Arizona St. at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri

10 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at New Mexico

GOLF

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Boston

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal

TRUTV — 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

Thursday, Feb. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Monmouth at Stony Brook

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at UNC-Wilmington

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St.

ESPN2 — Memphis at South Florida

11 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Kentucky

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Stanford

PEACOCK — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

11 a.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Wichita St. vs. Kentucky, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Clemson vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Clemson vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Minnesota (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Finland, Round Robin, Montreal

Friday, Feb. 14

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis (Lightweights), New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Indiana

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at San Jose St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Virginia vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla.

Noon

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: San Diego St. vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Kentucky vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at NC State

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Saskatchewan at Calgary

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: TBA, Oakland, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, Feb. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CW — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — DePaul at Xavier

12:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Purdue

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

BTN — Washington at Penn St.

CW — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Samford at Wofford

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Seton Hall

USA — Duquesne at Dayton

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

4 p.m.

ABC — Stanford at Duke

ACCN — California at Georgia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Southern Cal

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNEWS — TBA

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at SMU

CBSSN — Villanova at Providence

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — UTSA at Tulsa

SECN — LSU at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

CBSSN — MTSU at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Kentucky at Texas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

FOX — Michigan St. at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Kansas at Utah

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

Noon

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

2 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Indiana at Lindenwood

4 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Liberty vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Invitational: UCLA vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — 4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal

8 p.m.

ABC — 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Montreal

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Ski Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace

Sunday, Feb. 16

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Dakota St. at S. Dakota

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at New Mexico

ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB

5 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Maryland

7 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Harvard at Columbia

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ABC — UConn at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

CW — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri

3 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at SMU

SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at California

7 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Washington

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Charlotte vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Ohio St. vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Alabama vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. at UCF, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:20 p.m.

TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, San Francisco

TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, San Francisco (DataCast)

9:10 p.m.

TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, San Francisco

TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, San Francisco (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TBS — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco

TNT — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco

TRUTV — NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco (DataCast)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Indianapolis (Taped)

SKIING

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Ski Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — League One: TBA

