NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 4½ (220½) Washington at DETROIT 9½ (218) Brooklyn at MEMPHIS 11 (241) San Antonio at HOUSTON 5 (228½) Sacramento Golden State 7½ (225½) at PHILADELPHIA Milwaukee 2½ (228) at DALLAS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH CAROLINA 18½ Miami (FL) at VILLANOVA 6½ Butler Maryland 5½ at PENN STATE UConn 6½ at PROVIDENCE Clemson 6½ at VIRGINIA Saint Joseph’s (PA) 8½ at FORDHAM at COLGATE 4½ American at VIRGINIA TECH 3½ Syracuse at OHIO 5½ Miami (OH) at ARMY 2½ Lehigh at UMASS-LOWELL 7½ Binghamton at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 2½ Lafayette Chattanooga 9½ at VMI Vermont 4½ at UMBC at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1½ Youngstown State Auburn 4½ at KENTUCKY Arkansas 1½ at SOUTH CAROLINA East Tennessee State 11½ at CITADEL at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 8½ Chicago State at WILLIAM & MARY 1½ Northeastern at NEW MEXICO 22½ Air Force at BOWLING GREEN 1½ Ball State at RADFORD 9½ Charleston Southern at KANSAS 4½ Texas Tech Longwood 6½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 1½ Norfolk State at NEBRASKA 7½ Minnesota Albany (NY) 6½ at NJIT Bucknell 4½ at HOLY CROSS Bryant 1½ at MAINE at DAYTON 14½ Richmond Tulane 2½ at TULSA at WOFFORD 2½ Furman at HOFSTRA 9½ N.C. A&T at DREXEL 5½ Monmouth at PRESBYTERIAN 3½ Gardner-Webb Jacksonville State 3½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL George Mason 4½ at DUQUESNE at OLE MISS 7½ Oklahoma at OMAHA 10½ Oral Roberts at ST. JOHN’S 20½ Seton Hall Wright State 3½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS South Dakota State 8½ at DENVER at GEORGIA TECH 4½ NC State at UT ARLINGTON 4½ Abilene Christian Incarnate Word 4 at EAST TEXAS A&M at MISSISSIPPI STATE 11½ LSU at ALABAMA STATE 7½ Alabama A&M at UTAH VALLEY 13½ Southern Utah at WINTHROP 3½ UNC Asheville Morgan State 4½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE Samford 1½ at UNC GREENSBORO at DELAWARE STATE 11½ Coppin State at TCU 3½ UCF at UTEP 1½ Middle Tennessee at COLORADO STATE 2½ Utah State at OREGON 7½ USC at ALCORN STATE 7½ Prairie View A&M at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 3½ Howard at NAVY 3½ Loyola (MD) Montana State 6½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at TENNESSEE 3½ Alabama at JACKSON STATE 2½ Texas Southern at MILWAUKEE 17½ Detroit Mercy at CLEVELAND STATE 2½ Purdue Fort Wayne at SAINT LOUIS 2½ Loyola Chicago at TENNESSEE TECH 4½ Lindenwood at TOWSON 7½ Hampton at HOUSTON 13½ Cincinnati at NORTHWESTERN STATE 3½ Houston Christian at TENNESSEE STATE 8½ Southern Indiana at UT MARTIN 5½ Morehead State at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2½ Little Rock Western Michigan 3½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at XAVIER 2½ Creighton Toledo 5½ at BUFFALO Southeast Missouri State 6½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at MERCER 7½ Western Carolina at STONEHILL 5½ Le Moyne Idaho State 3½ at EASTERN WASHINGTON SMU 1½ at STANFORD at CAL POLY 2½ CSU Bakersfield at PORTLAND STATE 1½ Montana at IDAHO 4½ Weber State at SOUTH DAKOTA 4½ North Dakota at WAKE FOREST 7½ Notre Dame at SAM HOUSTON 2½ Louisiana Tech Southern 2½ at BETHUNE-COOKMAN at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 10½ New Orleans at TEXAS A&M-CC 4½ SE Louisiana at SFA ½ Nicholls State at NEW MEXICO STATE 3½ Western Kentucky at LOUISVILLE 10½ Pittsburgh at FLORIDA A&M 1½ Grambling Cent. Conn. St. 7½ at WAGNER at CHARLESTON (SC) 6½ Campbell Elon 5½ at STONY BROOK at UMASS 1½ Rhode Island Indiana 2½ at WASHINGTON at GEORGE WASHINGTON 9½ La Salle Missouri 2½ at VANDERBILT Oakland 7½ at GREEN BAY UAPB 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at DUKE 23½ Florida State Boise State 17½ at FRESNO STATE at UTAH 7½ Arizona State at UNC WILMINGTON 9½ Delaware McNeese 7½ at LAMAR Marquette 8½ at GEORGETOWN at BAYLOR 13½ Oklahoma State at TEXAS 5½ Georgia Santa Clara 13½ at PACIFIC at ST. THOMAS 9½ UMKC San Diego State 6½ at WYOMING at CSU NORTHRIDGE 5½ UCSB at FLORIDA 9½ Texas A&M at IOWA STATE 6½ Arizona Cal Baptist 2½ at UTAH TECH Portland 1½ at SAN DIEGO Northern Colorado 3½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 12½ Oregon State at CAL 7½ Boston College at UCSD 26½ CSU Fullerton Washington State 4½ at PEPPERDINE at BYU 9½ West Virginia Grand Canyon 2½ at SEATTLE U at UC IRVINE 16½ Long Beach State Gonzaga 8½ at SAN FRANCISCO at HAWAII 2½ UC Davis

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y ISLANDERS -134 Nashville +112 at WASHINGTON -111 Tampa Bay -108 at PITTSBURGH -111 Boston -108 at FLORIDA -225 Calgary +180 Detroit OFF at COLUMBUS OFF at OTTAWA -310 San Jose +240 at WINNIPEG -225 Philadelphia +184 at BUFFALO -144 Montreal +120 at CAROLINA -142 Edmonton +118 Los Angeles -115 at ST. LOUIS -104 New Jersey -114 at UTAH -105 at ANAHEIM -150 Chicago +125 at SEATTLE -115 Vancouver -104

