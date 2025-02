NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1 (236) Denver at BOSTON 2½ (232) Cleveland at BROOKLYN 1½ (218½)…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1 (236) Denver at BOSTON 2½ (232) Cleveland at BROOKLYN 1½ (218½) Portland Oklahoma City 12½ (241) at ATLANTA Indiana 3½ (225½) at MIAMI at CHICAGO 2 (234) Toronto at MEMPHIS 3½ (244½) New York at PHOENIX 6 (237) New Orleans at UTAH OFF (OFF) Minnesota at LA LAKERS 1 (220½) LA Clippers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HARVARD 1½ Brown Yale 9½ at DARTMOUTH Central Michigan 2½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN Iona 1½ at NIAGARA Manhattan 5½ at CANISIUS at CORNELL 8½ Pennsylvania Mount St. Mary’s 2½ at FAIRFIELD at VCU 15½ Davidson Princeton 5½ at COLUMBIA at MERRIMACK 9½ Rider at SACRED HEART 1½ Marist at QUINNIPIAC 8½ Saint Peter’s at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Old Dominion Arkansas State 16½ at UL MONROE at TEXAS STATE 1½ James Madison at SOUTH ALABAMA 12½ Louisiana at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 4½ Georgia State at PURDUE 4½ UCLA Troy 8½ at SOUTHERN MISS at NORTHWESTERN 4½ Iowa at MARSHALL 2½ Appalachian State at AKRON 3½ Kent State Nevada 1½ at UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100 at DALLAS -146 Los Angeles +122 at COLORADO -245 Minnesota +198

