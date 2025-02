NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 11 (227½) at TORONTO Cleveland 6 (223½) at ORLANDO at NEW ORLEANS 3…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 11 (227½) at TORONTO Cleveland 6 (223½) at ORLANDO at NEW ORLEANS 3 (239) San Antonio at HOUSTON 3½ (226) Milwaukee at MEMPHIS 8 (244) Phoenix at GOLDEN STATE 16 (223) Charlotte at LA LAKERS 8 (228½) Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at EASTERN MICHIGAN 3½ Bowling Green at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 14½ Buffalo at DAVIDSON 1½ Saint Louis Duke 22½ at MIAMI (FL) Florida 7½ at GEORGIA at PITTSBURGH 8½ Georgia Tech at CINCINNATI 1½ Baylor Ohio 5½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at LAFAYETTE 3½ Army Akron 7½ at BALL STATE at KENT STATE 6½ Toledo at MIAMI (OH) 14½ Northern Illinois at MARQUETTE 11½ Providence Appalachian State 1½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at MARSHALL 10½ Old Dominion VCU 14½ at RICHMOND at MINNESOTA 1½ Northwestern James Madison 13 at UL MONROE at MURRAY STATE 5½ Indiana State at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ Illinois State Iowa State 10½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Troy 2½ at TEXAS STATE at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1 Lindenwood at MISSOURI 13½ South Carolina at WISCONSIN 15½ Washington Louisville 11½ at VIRGINIA TECH at WEST VIRGINIA 7½ TCU Tennessee 10½ at LSU at ILLINOIS 11½ Iowa Colorado State 12½ at AIR FORCE at ALABAMA 8½ Mississippi State UNLV 2½ at SAN JOSE STATE at NEVADA 12½ Wyoming Gonzaga 6½ at SANTA CLARA at SAN DIEGO STATE 2½ New Mexico

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -142 at BOSTON +116 at BUFFALO -192 Anaheim +158 Dallas -170 at COLUMBUS +140 Carolina -210 at MONTREAL +172 at PHILADELPHIA -146 Pittsburgh +122 at WASHINGTON -200 Calgary +164 New York -114 at N.Y ISLANDERS -105 Edmonton OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Florida -146 at NASHVILLE +122 at ST. LOUIS -146 Seattle +122 at MINNESOTA -144 Detroit +120 at UTAH -250 Chicago +202

