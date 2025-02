NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 8½ (240½) New York Memphis 3 (223½) at ORLANDO Milwaukee 7½ (227½)…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 8½ (240½) New York Memphis 3 (223½) at ORLANDO Milwaukee 7½ (227½) at WASHINGTON Miami 3½ (220½) at TORONTO Detroit 4½ (232½) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS 5½ (235½) New Orleans at HOUSTON 4½ (216) Minnesota Oklahoma City 15 (236½) at UTAH Golden State 2 (233½) at SACRAMENTO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 7½ Bowling Green Dayton 2½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO at BROWN 4½ Columbia Cleveland State 8½ at DETROIT MERCY at SIENA 6½ Niagara at ROBERT MORRIS 15½ Green Bay at IONA 2½ Manhattan at YALE 9½ Cornell at MARIST 13½ Canisius at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 4½ Saint Peter’s at MERRIMACK 6½ Sacred Heart at WRIGHT STATE 3½ Northern Kentucky at PRINCETON 8½ Harvard Marquette 1½ at VILLANOVA at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 3½ Oakland Dartmouth 1½ at PENNSYLVANIA at RIDER 4½ Fairfield at MIAMI (OH) 1½ Kent State at MICHIGAN 2½ Michigan State at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 1½ Milwaukee

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.