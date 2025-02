NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 2½ (250½) at INDIANA Boston 7 (224½) at PHILADELPHIA at NEW YORK 12½…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 2½ (250½) at INDIANA Boston 7 (224½) at PHILADELPHIA at NEW YORK 12½ (243) Chicago Cleveland 13½ (225½) at BROOKLYN Orlando 1½ (223) at ATLANTA at MILWAUKEE 1 (226) LA Clippers at DENVER 15 (228) Charlotte Phoenix 2 (235½) at SAN ANTONIO LA Lakers 4 (226) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Marshall 2½ at OLD DOMINION at UMASS-LOWELL 7½ UMBC at BINGHAMTON 9½ New Hampshire Eastern Kentucky 8½ at BELLARMINE at DELAWARE 2½ Drexel at OHIO STATE 10½ Northwestern at APPALACHIAN STATE 8½ Georgia Southern at HOFSTRA 5½ Monmouth Charleston (SC) 1½ at NORTHEASTERN at TROY 15½ Louisiana at RADFORD 2½ UNC Asheville at KENNESAW STATE 2½ UTEP at JACKSONVILLE STATE 6½ New Mexico State at JAMES MADISON 9½ Georgia State Towson 1½ at ELON Campbell 5½ at N.C. A&T Bryant 2½ at VERMONT SIU-Edwardsville 2½ at MOREHEAD STATE at NORTHERN ARIZONA 3½ Idaho at SOUTHERN MISS 6½ Coastal Carolina at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 7½ Southern Utah at LITTLE ROCK 9½ Lindenwood at NORTHERN COLORADO 9½ Eastern Washington at TENNESSEE TECH 1½ UT Martin at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 10½ Western Illinois at SOUTHERN INDIANA 2½ Eastern Illinois at MARYLAND 10½ USC at IDAHO STATE 1½ Portland State Utah Valley 7½ at UTAH TECH at UC DAVIS 3½ CSU Bakersfield at WEBER STATE 6½ Sacramento State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 3½ Sam Houston at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4½ Louisiana Tech at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 6½ Wichita State at SAN FRANCISCO 15½ Pacific at UCSB 15½ CSU Fullerton at UC RIVERSIDE 10½ Long Beach State at UC IRVINE 6½ CSU Northridge UCSD 14½ at CAL POLY Oregon State 8½ at PEPPERDINE at SANTA CLARA 12½ Loyola Marymount

