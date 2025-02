NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 2 (220½) Golden State Sacramento 6½ (237½) at NEW ORLEANS Miami 2…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 2 (220½) Golden State Sacramento 6½ (237½) at NEW ORLEANS Miami 2 (222½) at DALLAS Oklahoma City 6½ (221½) at MINNESOTA LA Clippers 7½ (225½) at UTAH

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Monmouth 2½ at STONY BROOK Cal Baptist 1½ at UT ARLINGTON at UMBC 3½ Binghamton at UMASS-LOWELL 5½ Albany (NY) at BRYANT 16½ NJIT Queens 6½ at BELLARMINE at STONEHILL 3½ Saint Francis (PA) at VERMONT 12½ New Hampshire at CENT. CONN. ST. 12½ Mercyhurst at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 6½ Chicago State at HIGH POINT 9½ Longwood at NORTH ALABAMA 8½ North Florida at GEORGIA STATE 4½ Old Dominion at EASTERN KENTUCKY 14½ West Georgia at TOWSON 7½ Delaware at ELON 12½ N.C. A&T Appalachian State 7½ at COASTAL CAROLINA James Madison 3½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Drexel 1½ at HAMPTON at WILLIAM & MARY 1½ Hofstra at NORTHEASTERN 3½ Campbell at UNC WILMINGTON 6½ Charleston (SC) at LE MOYNE 2½ Wagner Jacksonville 9½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at LOUISIANA TECH 6½ Kennesaw State Texas State 7½ at UL MONROE at SAM HOUSTON 1½ Jacksonville State at LITTLE ROCK 7½ Tennessee Tech at NORTH DAKOTA 8½ Denver Seattle U 2½ at ABILENE CHRISTIAN at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 9½ Omaha at SOUTH DAKOTA 1½ UMKC at SOUTH ALABAMA 4½ Marshall FGCU 4½ at AUSTIN PEAY Grand Canyon 11½ at TARLETON STATE at LIPSCOMB 17½ Stetson at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 6½ UT Martin at SOUTHERN UTAH 2½ Utah Tech Tennessee State 1½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at NEBRASKA ½ Maryland at LINDENWOOD 1½ Morehead State at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1½ Southern Indiana at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 13½ Oral Roberts at UTEP 9½ Florida International Memphis 8½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at MONTANA 4½ Idaho State Liberty 4½ at NEW MEXICO STATE at MONTANA STATE 8½ Weber State UC Riverside 1½ at UC DAVIS UCSD 12½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD Cal Poly 6½ at CSU FULLERTON at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 11½ Pacific at PEPPERDINE 7½ San Diego at PORTLAND STATE 5½ Northern Arizona Oregon State 13½ at PORTLAND Northern Colorado 8½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at UC IRVINE 8½ UCSB at GONZAGA 13½ San Francisco at HAWAII 10½ Long Beach State

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.