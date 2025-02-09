NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 8 (228½) Minnesota at ORLANDO 5½ (221½) Atlanta San Antonio 11½ (235½)…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 8 (228½) Minnesota at ORLANDO 5½ (221½) Atlanta San Antonio 11½ (235½) at WASHINGTON Boston 6 (220½) at MIAMI at BROOKLYN 3½ (214½) Charlotte Golden State 6½ (231½) at MILWAUKEE at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (235½) New Orleans at DALLAS 1½ (235½) Sacramento at DENVER 8½ (232½) Portland at LA LAKERS 12½ (233½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AMERICAN 4½ Lafayette at CLEMSON 6½ North Carolina Southern 3½ at ALABAMA STATE at MCNEESE 19½ East Texas A&M at ALCORN STATE 19½ Mississippi Valley State at INCARNATE WORD 11½ New Orleans at NICHOLLS STATE 6½ Northwestern State at SFA 2½ UT Rio Grande Valley Howard 7½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 1½ SE Louisiana Grambling 1½ at ALABAMA A&M at LAMAR 1½ Texas A&M-CC at JACKSON STATE 12½ UAPB at TEXAS SOUTHERN 2½ Bethune-Cookman at CAMPBELL 13½ N.C. A&T at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 1½ Florida A&M at HOUSTON 8½ Baylor at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 12½ Charlotte at NEVADA 14½ Fresno State

