Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 9, 2025, 11:56 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 8 (228½) Minnesota
at ORLANDO (221½) Atlanta
San Antonio 11½ (235½) at WASHINGTON
Boston 6 (220½) at MIAMI
at BROOKLYN (214½) Charlotte
Golden State (231½) at MILWAUKEE
at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (235½) New Orleans
at DALLAS (235½) Sacramento
at DENVER (232½) Portland
at LA LAKERS 12½ (233½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at AMERICAN Lafayette
at CLEMSON North Carolina
Southern at ALABAMA STATE
at MCNEESE 19½ East Texas A&M
at ALCORN STATE 19½ Mississippi Valley State
at INCARNATE WORD 11½ New Orleans
at NICHOLLS STATE Northwestern State
at SFA UT Rio Grande Valley
Howard at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE
at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN SE Louisiana
Grambling at ALABAMA A&M
at LAMAR Texas A&M-CC
at JACKSON STATE 12½ UAPB
at TEXAS SOUTHERN Bethune-Cookman
at CAMPBELL 13½ N.C. A&T
at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M Florida A&M
at HOUSTON Baylor
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 12½ Charlotte
at NEVADA 14½ Fresno State

