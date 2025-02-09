NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|8
|(228½)
|Minnesota
|at ORLANDO
|5½
|(221½)
|Atlanta
|San Antonio
|11½
|(235½)
|at WASHINGTON
|Boston
|6
|(220½)
|at MIAMI
|at BROOKLYN
|3½
|(214½)
|Charlotte
|Golden State
|6½
|(231½)
|at MILWAUKEE
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|14½
|(235½)
|New Orleans
|at DALLAS
|1½
|(235½)
|Sacramento
|at DENVER
|8½
|(232½)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|12½
|(233½)
|Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at AMERICAN
|4½
|Lafayette
|at CLEMSON
|6½
|North Carolina
|Southern
|3½
|at ALABAMA STATE
|at MCNEESE
|19½
|East Texas A&M
|at ALCORN STATE
|19½
|Mississippi Valley State
|at INCARNATE WORD
|11½
|New Orleans
|at NICHOLLS STATE
|6½
|Northwestern State
|at SFA
|2½
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|Howard
|7½
|at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE
|at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN
|1½
|SE Louisiana
|Grambling
|1½
|at ALABAMA A&M
|at LAMAR
|1½
|Texas A&M-CC
|at JACKSON STATE
|12½
|UAPB
|at TEXAS SOUTHERN
|2½
|Bethune-Cookman
|at CAMPBELL
|13½
|N.C. A&T
|at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
|1½
|Florida A&M
|at HOUSTON
|8½
|Baylor
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|12½
|Charlotte
|at NEVADA
|14½
|Fresno State
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.