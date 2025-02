NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1 (225½) Dallas at CLEVELAND 1½ (235½) Boston Houston 9½ (208½) at BROOKLYN New York 6 (229½) at TORONTO Miami 4½ (228½) at CHICAGO Indiana 5 (232½) at PORTLAND at LA CLIPPERS 7½ (220½) LA Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ST. JOHN’S 2½ Marquette Kent State 6½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN Texas Southern 10½ at UAPB at OLE MISS 4½ Kentucky Purdue 7½ at IOWA at FLORIDA STATE 2½ Notre Dame at OHIO 9½ Western Michigan at VCU 18½ La Salle Wichita State 3½ at CHARLOTTE at PENN STATE 8½ Minnesota at TOLEDO 13½ Buffalo Drake 4½ at MURRAY STATE Miami (OH) 1½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at BOWLING GREEN 5½ Northern Illinois Saint Louis 1½ at UMASS at FLORIDA 12½ Vanderbilt at DAYTON 9½ Davidson at AKRON 13½ Ball State at HOUSTON 22½ Oklahoma State at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 7½ Eastern Illinois at XAVIER 8½ Georgetown Utah State 8½ at WYOMING at TEXAS TECH 8½ Baylor at NORTHWESTERN 2½ USC at LOYOLA CHICAGO 2½ Saint Bonaventure Nevada 10½ at AIR FORCE at AUBURN 17½ Oklahoma at WISCONSIN 9½ Indiana at CLEMSON 13½ Georgia Tech at UCLA 2½ Michigan State at ARIZONA STATE 1½ Kansas State San Jose State 3½ at FRESNO STATE at BYU 1½ Arizona Boise State 3½ at UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -156 at PITTSBURGH +130 Florida -118 at WASHINGTON -102 at BUFFALO -176 Columbus +146 at BOSTON -130 Minnesota +108 at TAMPA BAY -176 Ottawa +146 Vegas -146 at N.Y ISLANDERS +122 Edmonton -178 at ST. LOUIS +146 Carolina -118 at WINNIPEG -102 at UTAH -134 Philadelphia +112 Toronto -152 at CALGARY +126 at SEATTLE -120 Detroit +100 Colorado -140 at VANCOUVER +116 Dallas -230 at ANAHEIM +188 Montreal -156 at SAN JOSE +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.