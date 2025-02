NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (235½) Atlanta at CHARLOTTE 4½ (217½) Washington at NEW YORK 5 (222½) Houston at OKLAHOMA CITY 10 (231½) Milwaukee at MEMPHIS 5½ (240½) San Antonio at MINNESOTA 4½ (221½) Sacramento Indiana 6 (239½) at UTAH at DENVER 11½ (239½) New Orleans Phoenix 4 (229) at PORTLAND at GOLDEN STATE 2½ (211½) Orlando

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Colgate 3½ at LEHIGH at PITTSBURGH 12½ Virginia at SE LOUISIANA 3½ Lamar at MCNEESE 16½ Incarnate Word Alabama State 2½ at FLORIDA A&M at NORFOLK STATE 9½ North Carolina Central at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 9½ Alabama A&M at NORTHWESTERN STATE ½ UT Rio Grande Valley Texas A&M-CC 7½ at EAST TEXAS A&M at NICHOLLS STATE 7½ Houston Christian SFA 5½ at NEW ORLEANS at DELAWARE STATE 3½ Morgan State at SOUTHERN 6½ Jackson State South Carolina State 1½ at HOWARD at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 4½ Coppin State Charleston (SC) 2½ at WILLIAM & MARY at UAB ½ North Texas at KANSAS 1½ Iowa State at GRAMBLING 3½ Alcorn State Northern Colorado 1½ at IDAHO STATE at WEBER STATE ½ Northern Arizona

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NASHVILLE -125 Ottawa +104

