All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|41
|29
|7
|2
|3
|63
|166
|93
|Huntsville
|43
|29
|9
|4
|1
|63
|152
|108
|Roanoke
|41
|26
|11
|2
|2
|56
|153
|115
|Fayetteville
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|124
|145
|Evansville
|43
|20
|18
|2
|3
|45
|119
|131
|Birmingham
|42
|20
|18
|3
|1
|44
|125
|129
|Knoxville
|44
|19
|19
|4
|2
|44
|124
|153
|Quad City
|43
|17
|22
|2
|2
|38
|125
|156
|Macon
|43
|17
|23
|3
|0
|37
|106
|131
|Pensacola
|45
|14
|23
|4
|4
|36
|123
|156
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 2
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
