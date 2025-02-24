All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 29 7 2 3 63 166 93…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 29 7 2 3 63 166 93 Huntsville 43 29 9 4 1 63 152 108 Roanoke 41 26 11 2 2 56 153 115 Fayetteville 42 22 16 3 1 48 121 143 Evansville 43 20 18 2 3 45 119 131 Birmingham 42 20 18 3 1 44 125 129 Knoxville 44 19 19 4 2 44 124 153 Quad City 43 17 22 2 2 38 125 156 Macon 42 17 22 3 0 37 104 128 Pensacola 45 14 23 4 4 36 123 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 5, Quad City 1

Evansville 3, Pensacola 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.