All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|39
|28
|6
|2
|3
|61
|159
|89
|Huntsville
|42
|28
|9
|4
|1
|61
|148
|105
|Roanoke
|40
|25
|11
|2
|2
|54
|150
|114
|Fayetteville
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|118
|141
|Birmingham
|41
|20
|17
|3
|1
|44
|123
|126
|Knoxville
|43
|19
|19
|3
|2
|43
|121
|149
|Evansville
|41
|18
|18
|2
|3
|41
|113
|127
|Macon
|41
|17
|21
|3
|0
|37
|103
|125
|Quad City
|41
|16
|21
|2
|2
|36
|121
|149
|Pensacola
|43
|14
|23
|3
|3
|34
|119
|150
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Knoxville 1
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2
Roanoke 3, Macon 1
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 2
Evansville 4, Pensacola 3
Peoria 7, Quad City 3
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
