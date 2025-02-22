All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 39 28 6 2 3 61 159 89…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 39 28 6 2 3 61 159 89 Huntsville 42 28 9 4 1 61 148 105 Roanoke 40 25 11 2 2 54 150 114 Fayetteville 41 21 16 3 1 46 118 141 Birmingham 41 20 17 3 1 44 123 126 Knoxville 43 19 19 3 2 43 121 149 Evansville 41 18 18 2 3 41 113 127 Macon 41 17 21 3 0 37 103 125 Quad City 41 16 21 2 2 36 121 149 Pensacola 43 14 23 3 3 34 119 150

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 1

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 2

Evansville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 7, Quad City 3

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

