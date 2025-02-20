All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 27 6 2 3 59 152 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 27 6 2 3 59 152 86 Huntsville 41 27 9 4 1 59 144 103 Roanoke 39 24 11 2 2 52 147 113 Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136 Knoxville 42 19 18 3 2 43 119 145 Birmingham 40 19 17 3 1 42 118 124 Evansville 40 17 18 2 3 39 109 124 Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122 Quad City 40 16 20 2 2 36 118 142 Pensacola 42 14 22 3 3 34 116 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 1

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

