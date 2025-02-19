All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 27 6 2 3 59 152 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 27 6 2 3 59 152 86 Huntsville 41 27 9 4 1 59 144 103 Roanoke 38 23 11 2 2 50 143 112 Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136 Knoxville 41 19 17 3 2 43 118 141 Birmingham 40 19 17 3 1 42 118 124 Evansville 40 17 18 2 3 39 109 124 Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122 Quad City 40 16 20 2 2 36 118 142 Pensacola 42 14 22 3 3 34 116 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

