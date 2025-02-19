Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2025, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 38 27 6 2 3 59 152 86
Huntsville 41 27 9 4 1 59 144 103
Roanoke 38 23 11 2 2 50 143 112
Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136
Knoxville 41 19 17 3 2 43 118 141
Birmingham 40 19 17 3 1 42 118 124
Evansville 40 17 18 2 3 39 109 124
Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122
Quad City 40 16 20 2 2 36 118 142
Pensacola 42 14 22 3 3 34 116 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

