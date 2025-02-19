All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|38
|27
|6
|2
|3
|59
|152
|86
|Huntsville
|41
|27
|9
|4
|1
|59
|144
|103
|Roanoke
|38
|23
|11
|2
|2
|50
|143
|112
|Fayetteville
|40
|21
|15
|3
|1
|46
|116
|136
|Knoxville
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|118
|141
|Birmingham
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|118
|124
|Evansville
|40
|17
|18
|2
|3
|39
|109
|124
|Macon
|40
|17
|20
|3
|0
|37
|102
|122
|Quad City
|40
|16
|20
|2
|2
|36
|118
|142
|Pensacola
|42
|14
|22
|3
|3
|34
|116
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
