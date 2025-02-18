All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|38
|27
|6
|2
|3
|59
|152
|86
|Huntsville
|41
|27
|9
|4
|1
|59
|144
|103
|Roanoke
|38
|23
|11
|2
|2
|50
|143
|112
|Fayetteville
|40
|21
|15
|3
|1
|46
|116
|136
|Knoxville
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|118
|141
|Birmingham
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|118
|124
|Evansville
|40
|17
|18
|2
|3
|39
|109
|124
|Macon
|40
|17
|20
|3
|0
|37
|102
|122
|Quad City
|40
|16
|20
|2
|2
|36
|118
|142
|Pensacola
|42
|14
|22
|3
|3
|34
|116
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Birmingham 7, Huntsville 2
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
