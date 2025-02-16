Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2025, 10:47 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 38 27 6 2 3 59 152 86
Huntsville 40 27 8 4 1 59 142 96
Roanoke 38 23 11 2 2 50 143 112
Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136
Knoxville 41 19 17 3 2 43 118 141
Birmingham 39 18 17 3 1 40 111 122
Evansville 40 17 18 2 3 39 109 124
Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122
Quad City 40 16 20 2 2 36 118 142
Pensacola 42 14 22 3 3 34 116 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 4, Peoria 2

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

