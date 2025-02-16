All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82 Huntsville 39 27 8 4 0 58 139 92 Roanoke 37 22 11 2 2 48 139 109 Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136 Knoxville 41 19 17 3 2 43 118 141 Birmingham 39 18 17 3 1 40 111 122 Evansville 39 16 18 2 3 37 105 122 Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122 Quad City 40 16 20 2 2 36 118 142 Pensacola 42 14 22 3 3 34 116 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

