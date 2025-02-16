All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|27
|5
|2
|3
|59
|150
|82
|Huntsville
|39
|27
|8
|4
|0
|58
|139
|92
|Roanoke
|37
|22
|11
|2
|2
|48
|139
|109
|Fayetteville
|40
|21
|15
|3
|1
|46
|116
|136
|Knoxville
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|118
|141
|Birmingham
|39
|18
|17
|3
|1
|40
|111
|122
|Evansville
|39
|16
|18
|2
|3
|37
|105
|122
|Macon
|40
|17
|20
|3
|0
|37
|102
|122
|Quad City
|40
|16
|20
|2
|2
|36
|118
|142
|Pensacola
|42
|14
|22
|3
|3
|34
|116
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 2, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2
Evansville 3, Quad City 2
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
