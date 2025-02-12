Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2025, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82
Huntsville 38 26 8 4 0 56 137 91
Roanoke 36 21 11 2 2 46 136 107
Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136
Knoxville 39 19 16 2 2 42 115 136
Birmingham 37 17 17 2 1 37 106 117
Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122
Quad City 39 16 19 2 2 36 116 139
Evansville 38 15 18 2 3 35 102 120
Pensacola 40 13 22 2 3 31 111 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

