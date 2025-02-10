All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82 Huntsville 38 26 8 4 0 56 137 91 Roanoke 36 21 11 2 2 46 136 107 Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136 Knoxville 39 19 16 2 2 42 115 136 Birmingham 37 17 17 2 1 37 106 117 Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122 Quad City 39 16 19 2 2 36 116 139 Evansville 38 15 18 2 3 35 102 120 Pensacola 40 13 22 2 3 31 111 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

