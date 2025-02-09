All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 27 5 2 3 59 150 82 Huntsville 38 26 8 4 0 56 137 91 Roanoke 36 21 11 2 2 46 136 107 Fayetteville 40 21 15 3 1 46 116 136 Knoxville 39 19 16 2 2 42 115 136 Birmingham 37 17 17 2 1 37 106 117 Macon 40 17 20 3 0 37 102 122 Quad City 39 16 19 2 2 36 116 139 Evansville 38 15 18 2 3 35 102 120 Pensacola 40 13 22 2 3 31 111 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3

Roanoke 9, Knoxville 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 0

Quad City 6, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 1

Macon 5, Pensacola 3

Birmingham 2, Quad City 0

Peoria 6, Evansville 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

