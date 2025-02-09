All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|27
|5
|2
|3
|59
|150
|82
|Huntsville
|38
|26
|8
|4
|0
|56
|137
|91
|Roanoke
|36
|21
|11
|2
|2
|46
|136
|107
|Fayetteville
|40
|21
|15
|3
|1
|46
|116
|136
|Knoxville
|39
|19
|16
|2
|2
|42
|115
|136
|Birmingham
|37
|17
|17
|2
|1
|37
|106
|117
|Macon
|40
|17
|20
|3
|0
|37
|102
|122
|Quad City
|39
|16
|19
|2
|2
|36
|116
|139
|Evansville
|38
|15
|18
|2
|3
|35
|102
|120
|Pensacola
|40
|13
|22
|2
|3
|31
|111
|141
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3
Roanoke 9, Knoxville 2
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 3, Evansville 0
Quad City 6, Birmingham 2
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1
Roanoke 4, Knoxville 1
Macon 5, Pensacola 3
Birmingham 2, Quad City 0
Peoria 6, Evansville 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
