All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 34 24 5 2 3 53 138 77…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 34 24 5 2 3 53 138 77 Huntsville 35 24 7 4 0 52 128 82 Fayetteville 38 21 15 2 0 44 112 130 Knoxville 37 19 14 2 2 42 112 123 Roanoke 33 18 11 2 2 40 118 101 Birmingham 35 16 16 2 1 35 102 111 Evansville 36 15 16 2 3 35 99 111 Quad City 36 15 18 2 1 33 108 132 Macon 38 15 20 3 0 33 94 117 Pensacola 38 13 20 2 3 31 106 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.