All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|34
|24
|5
|2
|3
|53
|138
|77
|Huntsville
|35
|24
|7
|4
|0
|52
|128
|82
|Fayetteville
|38
|21
|15
|2
|0
|44
|112
|130
|Knoxville
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|112
|123
|Roanoke
|33
|18
|11
|2
|2
|40
|118
|101
|Birmingham
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|102
|111
|Evansville
|36
|15
|16
|2
|3
|35
|99
|111
|Quad City
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|108
|132
|Macon
|38
|15
|20
|3
|0
|33
|94
|117
|Pensacola
|38
|13
|20
|2
|3
|31
|106
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
