All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|34
|24
|5
|2
|3
|53
|138
|77
|Huntsville
|35
|24
|7
|4
|0
|52
|128
|82
|Fayetteville
|38
|21
|15
|2
|0
|44
|112
|130
|Knoxville
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|112
|123
|Roanoke
|33
|18
|11
|2
|2
|40
|118
|101
|Birmingham
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|102
|111
|Evansville
|36
|15
|16
|2
|3
|35
|99
|111
|Quad City
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|108
|132
|Macon
|38
|15
|20
|3
|0
|33
|94
|117
|Pensacola
|38
|13
|20
|2
|3
|31
|106
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Evansville 5, Macon 2
Peoria 6, Knoxville 4
Huntsville 8, Quad City 1
Fayetteville 5, Birmingham 3
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Sunday’s Games
Macon 4, Roanoke 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
