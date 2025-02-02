All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 34 24 5 2 3 53 138 77…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 34 24 5 2 3 53 138 77 Huntsville 35 24 7 4 0 52 128 82 Fayetteville 38 21 15 2 0 44 112 130 Knoxville 37 19 14 2 2 42 112 123 Roanoke 33 18 11 2 2 40 118 101 Birmingham 35 16 16 2 1 35 102 111 Evansville 36 15 16 2 3 35 99 111 Quad City 36 15 18 2 1 33 108 132 Macon 38 15 20 3 0 33 94 117 Pensacola 38 13 20 2 3 31 106 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 5, Macon 2

Peoria 6, Knoxville 4

Huntsville 8, Quad City 1

Fayetteville 5, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Sunday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.