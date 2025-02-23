South Korean skater Kim wins Four Continents to prevent American sweep of podium

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Local favorite Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea won the Four Continents figure skating competition with…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Local favorite Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea won the Four Continents figure skating competition with a near-flawless free skate on Sunday to prevent an American sweep of the podium.

Kim, who led after the short program, produced a season’s best score of 148.36 in the free skate to finish with a total of 222.38 points.

Bradie Tennell of the United States also had a season-best free skate with 137.80 points and was second with a score of 204.38.

American Sarah Everhardt was third with 200.03 points, edging out compatriot Alysa Lu who was fourth with 198.55.

Skating to “Whisperers from the Heart” and “Love Dance,” Kim was the last skater to take to the ice. She started her routine with a double axel and then added six clean triple jumps to bring the hometown crowd to its feet.

“I was a little nervous because I wanted to show my best for the home crowd and I am glad I was able to do that,” Kim said.

She becomes only the third South Korean skater to win the Four Continents title following Lee Hae-in in 2023 and Yuna Kim in 2009.

Defending champion Mone Chiba, who was second after the short program, struggled with her free skate and dropped down to sixth place with a total of 195.08.

The 19-year-old Japanese skater started off well with a triple flip, triple toeloop combination but fell on her triple salchow and on the triple flip.

Skating to “Nessun Dorma,” Tennell, who is coming off an ankle injury, opened with a triple lutz, triple toeloop combination and then added five more triple jumps.

“I was really happy with my performance today because it’s been a long time since I’ve given a performance like that,” said two-time US champion Tennell who moved up from fifth place.

“With all the struggles of the last few years it was a very satisfying moment to finish a program and feel such joy after skating,” Tennell said. “There’s been a lot of frustration and tears this season and the past few seasons.”

Everhardt’s free skate featured seven triple jumps including her opening triple lutz.

It’s my first ISU Championship,” said the 18-year-old Everhardt. “It’s a fun experience being in a big event, learning from the event and learning how things work. And I’m glad I was able to fight and show a good performance here.”

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.