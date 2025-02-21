South Africa pacers and Rickelton’s ton overwhelm Afghanistan in Champions Trophy

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Opener Ryan Rickelton’s maiden one-day international century earned South Africa a 107-run victory over Champions Trophy…

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Opener Ryan Rickelton’s maiden one-day international century earned South Africa a 107-run victory over Champions Trophy debutant Afghanistan on Friday.

Rickelton hit 103 off 106 balls and four of the top five batters scored at least half-centuries in South Africa’s 315-6 total.

The hard surface had plenty of cracks perfectly suited to the four-pronged South Africa pace attack and Afghanistan crumbled to 208 all out in 43.3 overs.

Victory ended South Africa’s six-match losing streak in ODIs.

“Clinical performance,” Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said. “We got the rub of the green with the toss but it was a brave decision to bat first not knowing how (the pitch) would play, (but) we took care of that.”

South Africa suffered a blow before the Group B game when Heinrich Klaasen was ruled out by an elbow injury, but replacement Rassie van der Dussen struck a brisk 52 off 46 balls.

Rabada rules

The South Africa pacers exploited Afghanistan’s top order weakness against short balls.

Kagiso Rabada consistently hit the right lengths and knocked over the middle stump of Ibrahim Zadran off a delivery that was measured at 148 kph.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi all were caught from pull shots and, in between, Rabada cramped Azmatullah Omarzai with another short ball down the legside and got him caught behind for 18.

At that point, Afghanistan sunk to 89-5 in the 23rd over.

“The batting was not good enough today,” Shahidi said. “We have the ability to fight but we didn’t play the way we wanted. We have two games (left) so we will forget what happened and look forward.”

Rahmat Shah top-scored with 90 off 92 balls and Rashid Khan briefly gave hundreds of Afghan supporters cheer in National Bank Stadium with three boundaries and a six in his 18.

“He played really well in tough times, we will take that as a positive,” Shahidi said.

Rabada picked up 3-36 that included the last wicket of Shah, while Lungi Ngidi (2-56), Wiaan Mulder (2-36) and Marco Jansen (1-32) also bowled at tight lengths.

Flawless Rickelton

Rickelton’s flawless century propelled South Africa to its second highest total in the Champions Trophy, short by just one run to its 316-5 against Kenya in 2002 at Colombo.

Captain Temba Bavuma (58) continued his fine run of form and laid a solid platform for Van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markram (52 not out) to score better than run-a-ball half-centuries.

Rickelton and Bavuma combined for 129 runs off 142 balls for the second wicket after Mohammad Nabi (2-51) removed Tony de Zorzi when the left-hander swatted the off-spinner’s very first ball straight to mid-on.

Rickelton and Bavuma negated the spin threat of Rashid Khan, who couldn’t get enough purchase from a pitch that had a tinge of grass. Both batters rotated the strike well with singles and twos and were quick to punish loose balls for boundaries.

Bavuma, who struck five boundaries, successfully overturned an on-field leg before wicket decision against him but was dismissed off Nabi’s next ball when he holed out at deep mid-wicket in the 29th over.

Rickelton, in his seventh ODI, raised a mature century off 101 balls with a single and also became the first South Africa batter to score a hundred in his Champions Trophy debut. He hit seven fours and a six before he was run out in bizarre fashion.

Rickelton smashed a length ball by Rashid straight back to the bowler but couldn’t regain his ground as Rashid fired a flat throw to the wicketkeeper, who dislodged the bails in quick time.

“I was quite nervous coming in,” Rickelton said. “To contribute to the team and set us up for a win is something I’m very chuffed with … bounce was a bit inconsistent but you adjust accordingly.”

Van der Dussen came into the game with not-so-impressive recent ODI performances but went hard at Rashid and scored his first half-century since November 2023, also against Afghanistan.

Markram’s power-hitting in the death overs saw the South Africans rattle up 85 runs in the last 10 overs. Markram struggled early but cut loose against the pace of Fazalhaq Farooqi, whom he smashed for three successive boundaries in the 48th over.

Wiaan Mulder provided a perfect finish with a four and a six off Farooqi’s last two balls to complete a daunting total.

On Saturday, two-time champion Australia takes on England in Lahore.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.