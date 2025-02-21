Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Win $55 Bonus for Friday Night NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players will have access to a no-brainer bonus with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Set up a new account and grab bonuses to make picks on the NBA, college basketball or any other available market this weekend. Click here to access this promo.







New players who take advantage of this offer can start with a $5 pick on any game. This will trigger a $55 bonus no matter what happens to the original pick.

Sleeper Fantasy should be a go-to option for NBA fans this weekend. There are nine games on Friday night and more coming throughout the weekend. Make picks on stars like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry and more.

Click here to access Sleeper promo code WTOP and turn a $5 pick into $55 in guaranteed bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Play $5 to Win $55 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get$55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for new daily fantasy players. Set up a new account and start with a $5 pick on the NBA or any other sport. That is all it takes to win.

New users will receive $55 in bonuses no matter what happens on the original pick. In other words, this is a guaranteed winner for new players. From there, user these bonuses to test drive the Sleeper Fantasy app.

How to Access Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for new players to sign up and start locking in these bonuses. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to apply promo code WTOP to unlock this offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to apply promo code WTOP to unlock this offer. After reaching a registration landing page, fill out the required fields to set up a secure account.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Start with a $5 pick on the NBA or any other available market this weekend to win $55 in bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA, college basketball, NHL or any other sport.

Friday Night NBA Matchups

With the All-Star break fully in the rearview, it’s time to look ahead to the playoff race. This weekend features a ton of pivotal NBA matchups. There are nine games on Friday night, including two ESPN primetime matchups.

Daily fantasy players can make picks and build rosters on the biggest stars in the sport. Here is a quick look at the nine games coming up on Friday night:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

18+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.