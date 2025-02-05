Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 Bonus for Super Bowl 59, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and lock in this $55 bonus. New players who start with a $5 pick will win these bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

Sleeper Fantasy will set up new players with this promo in time for Super Bowl 59. It’s also worth noting that there are plenty of options in the NBA, NHL and college basketball. Here is a deeper dive into the different ways to get in on the action.

Activate Sleeper promo code WTOP by clicking here . Make a $5 play to win $55 in bonuses guaranteed.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $55 Super Bowl Bonus

Daily fantasy players can register with Sleeper Fantasy and start making picks on a wide range of markets. During the week, most players will gravitate towards the NBA. There are 11 games on Wednesday night with superstars like Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry in action.

With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Super Bowl this week. Sleeper Fantasy will set up players with $55 in bonuses to use on Eagles vs. Chiefs. This is the perfect time to activate this offer and start making picks.

Signing Up With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Set up a new user profile in a few simple steps. New daily fantasy players can win this bonus on Sleeper Fantasy by following this step-by-step guide:

Click here to start the registration process. Apply promo code WTOP.

to start the registration process. Apply promo code WTOP. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make a $5 pick on the Super Bowl, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Win $55 in bonuses no matter what happens to the original play.

Use these bonuses to make picks on other available markets in the Sleeper Fantasy app.

Super Bowl 59: Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Super Bowl is dripping in storylines. The Chiefs and Eagles will face off in the big game for the second time in three years. Andy Reid is going up against his former team again, but he didn’t have to prep for Saquon Barkley in Super Bowl 57.

There is no shortage of stars for daily fantasy players to choose from in this matchup. Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are just a few of the names taking the field on Sunday. Sleeper Fantasy will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

