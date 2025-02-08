Skjei, Forsberg each score twice as Predators end losing streak with 6-4 win over Sabres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Skjei and Filip Forsberg each scored twice and the Nashville Predators snapped a six-game losing…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Skjei and Filip Forsberg each scored twice and the Nashville Predators snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists, Tommy Novak also scored and Ryan O’Reilly had a career-high four assists for the Predators. Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin both had a goal and an assist and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, whose season-best four-game winning streak came to an end.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves.

Nashville led 2-0 halfway through the first period on goals by Novak and Skjei, but the Sabres answered later with goals from Byram and Dahlin.

The Predators regained the lead with 5:29 remaining in the second on Forsberg’s first of the game. Skjei struck again 42 seconds later from the slot for his first two-goal game as a Predator.

Forsberg and Cozens traded third-period goals.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo couldn’t extend its winning streak despite playing against a Predators team that played in Chicago on Friday night.

Predators: Nashville is far outside of the playoff picture, but they did end a long losing streak with a victory before the long break.

Key moment

Buffalo appeared to tie the game 5-5 with 6:58 remaining in the third on a goal by Zach Benson, but the Predators challenged and a video review determined the play was offside and the goal was taken off the board.

Key stat

With his first-period goal, Byram recorded his 100th career NHL point. He later added an assist for his 101st.

Up next

Following the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Sabres host the New York Rangers and the Predators host the Colorado Avalanche, both on Feb. 22.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

