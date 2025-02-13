Shamrock Rovers forward Michael Noonan, 16, becomes youngest scorer in his debut

MOLDE, Norway (AP) — Irish teenager Michael Noonan had a debut to remember for Shamrock Rovers on Thursday. The 16-year-old…

The 16-year-old forward became what his team said was the youngest-ever goalscorer in European club competition.

Noonan’s second-half goal gave the “Hoops” a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Molde in the first leg of their Conference League playoff.

At 16 years, 197 days old, Noonan beat Romelu Lukaku’s record by 21 days. Lukaku had set the record in December 2009 when he scored for Anderlecht against Ajax in the Europa League.

“Enjoyed that one,” Noonan wrote on his Instagram account afterward.

The Dublin side is the first Irish team to play in a knockout stage of a European competition.

The second leg is next Thursday at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, and the victory in Norway sparked the sale of 1,000 tickets after the final whistle. Capacity is about 10,000.

Noonan, who had a trial with Manchester City, joined Rovers in January from St Patrick’s Athletic, where he had become the Saints’ youngest-ever starter at age 15 years, 9 months.

He’s an Under-17 international for Ireland.

Rovers coach Stephen Bradley said it was an easy call to insert Noonan into the lineup after having watched the teenager perform well against veteran center backs in training.

“You could tell he was ready. I made the decision very early to play him, didn’t tell him until late because I didn’t want it playing on his mind,” Bradley said.

“He just lives, breathes and sleeps football. You have that attitude and then you combine it with ability, you’ve got half a chance. And he’s definitely got half a chance.”

