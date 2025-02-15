Seven players in Mexican soccer suspended for a combined 57 years for fixing matches

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven players from two clubs in Mexico’s third division were suspended for a combined 57 years…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven players from two clubs in Mexico’s third division were suspended for a combined 57 years on Saturday for involvement in sports betting and fixing matches.

Six of them played for Real Apodaca, and the other for Correcaminos UAT.

Neither the Mexican Football Association disciplinary commission nor the two clubs revealed the names of the players and did not say which matches were manipulated.

A player each from Apodaca and Correcaminos were suspended from soccer for 16 years each. Three players were sanctioned for seven years, and two more for two years.

Real Apodaca, a team founded in 2023 in Nuevo Leon, in the country’s north, had already suspended its six players this week. According to local media, the Real Apodaca players lost matches on purpose or by two goals or more.

