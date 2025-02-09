Scotland rugby stars Darcy Graham and Finn Russell involved in nasty clash of heads during 6 Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland rugby players Darcy Graham and Finn Russell were involved in a nasty-looking clash of heads…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland rugby players Darcy Graham and Finn Russell were involved in a nasty-looking clash of heads and were unable to continue during a Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

Graham, a prolific winger, and Russell, the team’s flyhalf, co-captain and star player, were attempting to tackle Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park — only to crash directly into each other in the 21st minute.

Both players initially lay prone with their arms outstretched at Murrayfield. Russell was able to walk off himself and underwent a Head Injury Assessment, after which he was withdrawn.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said Russell passed the HIA — the tournament’s official account on X said the flyhalf had failed it — but was still pulled out of the game.

“There were a couple of things he wasn’t remembering about plays. So we made the call not to put him back on,” Townsend said. “He’s obviously frustrated. It’s a freak injury when you collide with your own player.

“I don’t know the protocols of passing HIA and then being pulled out. He will now be classed as a failure, delayed symptoms. I don’t know whether that will be just seven days.”

Townsend said he hoped Russell will be available for the Round 3 game with England in two weeks.

Graham received a lengthy period of treatment before being placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart. He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was carried toward the tunnel and was also replaced.

“We are still waiting for scans,” Townsend of Graham. “I believe there are no issues around his neck, but it’s more just seeing where the concussion has come from.

“I’m just hoping there are no broken bones around the face or skull area.”

Graham, who has 29 tries for Scotland to be only behind Duhan van der Merwe on the country’s all-time list, missed the 2023 and 2024 Six Nations because of injuries.

Scotland lost the match 32-18.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.