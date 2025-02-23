Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bridger 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 24 Dillon 74, Stevensville 17 Frenchtown 55, Whitefish 10 Great Falls 31, Bozeman…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridger 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Dillon 74, Stevensville 17

Frenchtown 55, Whitefish 10

Great Falls 31, Bozeman 22

Helena 70, Kalispell Glacier 53

Helena Capital 50, Kalispell Flathead 49

District 1B=

Loser Out=

Choteau 60, Conrad 20

Shelby 54, Rocky Boy 43

Third Place=

Shelby 50, Choteau 34

Championship=

Chinook 44, Fairfield 41

District 2B=

Third Place=

Poplar 60, Harlem 57

Championship=

Malta 49, Fairview 26

District 3B=

Third Place=

Lodge Grass 70, Colstrip 34

Championship=

Baker 63, Huntley Project 60

District 4B=

Third Place=

Columbus 45, Park City 31

Championship=

Shepherd 47, Big Timber 43

District 6B=

Third Place=

Anaconda 57, Darby 49

Championship=

Missoula Loyola 73, Florence 39

District 7B=

Loser Out=

Eureka 51, Troy 32

Superior 55, Plains 36

Third Place=

Eureka 52, Superior 44

Championship=

St. Ignatius 53, Thompson Falls 51

District 2C=

Third Place=

Richey-Lambert 55, Savage 38

Championship=

Bainville 41, Froid-Lake 27

District 3C=

Third Place=

Circle 80, Frazer 26

Championship=

Scobey 35, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 27

District 4C=

Third Place=

Terry 49, Broadus 38

Championship=

Ekalaka 57, Jordan 39

District 5C=

Loser Out=

Broadview-Lavina 57, Northern Cheyenne 8

Harlowton 52, Forsyth 44

Third Place=

Harlowton 44, Broadview-Lavina 39

Championship=

Melstone 55, Custer-Hysham 28

District 8C=

Loser Out=

Roy-Winifred 52, Hobson-Moore 32

Winnett-Grass Range 63, Centerville 33

Third Place=

Roy-Winifred 40, Winnett-Grass Range 29

Championship=

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 65, Belt 30

District 9C=

Loser Out=

Big Sandy 55, Turner 43

Box Elder 43, Hays-Lodgepole 39

Third Place=

Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 42

Championship=

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45, Fort Benton 25

District 10C=

Loser Out=

Simms 31, Power-Dutton-Brady 28

Sunburst 27, Heart Butte 24

Third Place=

Simms 44, Sunburst 25

Championship=

Cascade 61, Augusta 50

District 12C=

Loser Out=

Manhattan Christian 52, Twin Bridges 36

White Sulphur Springs 47, Gardiner 26

Third Place=

White Sulphur Springs 53, Manhattan Christian 48

Championship=

Shields Valley 31, West Yellowstone 30

District 13C=

Loser Out=

Hot Springs 51, St. Regis 46

Seeley-Swan 44, Lincoln 42

Third Place=

Seeley-Swan 52, Hot Springs 29

Championship=

Drummond 44, Charlo 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

