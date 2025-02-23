Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Dillon 74, Stevensville 17
Frenchtown 55, Whitefish 10
Great Falls 31, Bozeman 22
Helena 70, Kalispell Glacier 53
Helena Capital 50, Kalispell Flathead 49
District 1B=
Loser Out=
Choteau 60, Conrad 20
Shelby 54, Rocky Boy 43
Third Place=
Shelby 50, Choteau 34
Championship=
Chinook 44, Fairfield 41
District 2B=
Third Place=
Poplar 60, Harlem 57
Championship=
Malta 49, Fairview 26
District 3B=
Third Place=
Lodge Grass 70, Colstrip 34
Championship=
Baker 63, Huntley Project 60
District 4B=
Third Place=
Columbus 45, Park City 31
Championship=
Shepherd 47, Big Timber 43
District 6B=
Third Place=
Anaconda 57, Darby 49
Championship=
Missoula Loyola 73, Florence 39
District 7B=
Loser Out=
Eureka 51, Troy 32
Superior 55, Plains 36
Third Place=
Eureka 52, Superior 44
Championship=
St. Ignatius 53, Thompson Falls 51
District 2C=
Third Place=
Richey-Lambert 55, Savage 38
Championship=
Bainville 41, Froid-Lake 27
District 3C=
Third Place=
Circle 80, Frazer 26
Championship=
Scobey 35, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 27
District 4C=
Third Place=
Terry 49, Broadus 38
Championship=
Ekalaka 57, Jordan 39
District 5C=
Loser Out=
Broadview-Lavina 57, Northern Cheyenne 8
Harlowton 52, Forsyth 44
Third Place=
Harlowton 44, Broadview-Lavina 39
Championship=
Melstone 55, Custer-Hysham 28
District 8C=
Loser Out=
Roy-Winifred 52, Hobson-Moore 32
Winnett-Grass Range 63, Centerville 33
Third Place=
Roy-Winifred 40, Winnett-Grass Range 29
Championship=
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 65, Belt 30
District 9C=
Loser Out=
Big Sandy 55, Turner 43
Box Elder 43, Hays-Lodgepole 39
Third Place=
Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 42
Championship=
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45, Fort Benton 25
District 10C=
Loser Out=
Simms 31, Power-Dutton-Brady 28
Sunburst 27, Heart Butte 24
Third Place=
Simms 44, Sunburst 25
Championship=
Cascade 61, Augusta 50
District 12C=
Loser Out=
Manhattan Christian 52, Twin Bridges 36
White Sulphur Springs 47, Gardiner 26
Third Place=
White Sulphur Springs 53, Manhattan Christian 48
Championship=
Shields Valley 31, West Yellowstone 30
District 13C=
Loser Out=
Hot Springs 51, St. Regis 46
Seeley-Swan 44, Lincoln 42
Third Place=
Seeley-Swan 52, Hot Springs 29
Championship=
Drummond 44, Charlo 30
