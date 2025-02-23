Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bozeman 72, Great Falls 64, OT
Bridger 35, Reed Point-Rapelje 29
Browning 72, Libby 29
Butte Central 80, Corvallis 50
Dillon 70, Stevensville 20
Frenchtown 96, Whitefish 71
Gallatin 60, Great Falls CMR 54
Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 41
Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 55
Northeast A=
Play-In=
Sidney 71, Miles City 58
District 1B=
Loser Out=
Conrad 75, Chinook 69
Fairfield 64, Cut Bank 44
Third Place=
Fairfield 71, Conrad 44
Championship=
Choteau 71, Rocky Boy 61
District 2B=
Third Place=
Poplar 40, Harlem 37
Championship=
Malta 91, Glasgow 62
District 3B=
Third Place=
St. Labre 70, Lame Deer 69
Championship=
Lodge Grass 91, Huntley Project 63
District 6B=
Loser Out=
Anaconda 52, Deer Lodge 36
Arlee 63, Darby 40
Third Place=
Arlee 54, Anaconda 51
Championship=
Missoula Loyola 91, Florence 51
District 7B=
Loser Out=
Eureka 55, Plains 30
St. Ignatius 52, Superior 48
Third Place=
Eureka 57, St. Ignatius 53
Championship=
Thompson Falls 67, Troy 43
District 2C=
Loser Out=
Culbertson 60, Brockton 47
Westby-Grenora, N.D. 56, Bainville 47
Third Place=
Culbertson 56, Westby-Grenora, N.D. 44
Championship=
Plentywood 72, Savage 26
District 3C=
Third Place=
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 57, Circle 50
Championship=
Scobey 57, Lustre Christian 43
District 4B=
Third Place=
Joliet 46, Shepherd 35
Championship=
Columbus 60, Red Lodge 57, OT
District 4C=
Third Place=
Broadus 45, Plevna 43
Championship=
Jordan 42, Terry 41
District 5C=
Loser Out=
Broadview-Lavina 77, Northern Cheyenne 36
Harlowton 85, Custer-Hysham 63
Third Place=
Harlowton 53, Broadview-Lavina 45
Championship=
Melstone 68, Forsyth 47
District 8C=
Loser Out=
Belt 46, Highwood 37
Centerville 49, Roy-Winifred 44
Third Place=
Belt 53, Centerville 44
Championship=
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 55, Winnett-Grass Range 51
District 9C=
Loser Out=
Fort Benton 50, North Star 32
Turner 72, Big Sandy 37
Third Place=
Fort Benton 51, Turner 31
Championship=
Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
District 10C=
Loser Out=
Heart Butte 43, Augusta 40
Sunburst 33, Simms 32
Third Place=
Heart Butte 44, Sunburst 33
Championship=
Cascade 57, Power-Dutton-Brady 43
District 12C=
Loser Out=
Gardiner 61, Shields Valley 53
Twin Bridges 72, Sheridan 69
Third Place=
Gardiner 74, Twin Bridges 47
Championship=
Manhattan Christian 70, West Yellowstone 37
District 13C=
Loser Out=
Lincoln 74, Two Eagle River 49
Noxon 74, Hot Springs 69, OT
Third Place=
Lincoln 71, Noxon 42
Championship=
St. Regis 42, Seeley-Swan 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
