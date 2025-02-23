Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bozeman 72, Great Falls 64, OT Bridger 35, Reed Point-Rapelje 29 Browning 72, Libby 29 Butte Central…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bozeman 72, Great Falls 64, OT

Bridger 35, Reed Point-Rapelje 29

Browning 72, Libby 29

Butte Central 80, Corvallis 50

Dillon 70, Stevensville 20

Frenchtown 96, Whitefish 71

Gallatin 60, Great Falls CMR 54

Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 41

Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 55

Northeast A=

Play-In=

Sidney 71, Miles City 58

District 1B=

Loser Out=

Conrad 75, Chinook 69

Fairfield 64, Cut Bank 44

Third Place=

Fairfield 71, Conrad 44

Championship=

Choteau 71, Rocky Boy 61

District 2B=

Third Place=

Poplar 40, Harlem 37

Championship=

Malta 91, Glasgow 62

District 3B=

Third Place=

St. Labre 70, Lame Deer 69

Championship=

Lodge Grass 91, Huntley Project 63

District 6B=

Loser Out=

Anaconda 52, Deer Lodge 36

Arlee 63, Darby 40

Third Place=

Arlee 54, Anaconda 51

Championship=

Missoula Loyola 91, Florence 51

District 7B=

Loser Out=

Eureka 55, Plains 30

St. Ignatius 52, Superior 48

Third Place=

Eureka 57, St. Ignatius 53

Championship=

Thompson Falls 67, Troy 43

District 2C=

Loser Out=

Culbertson 60, Brockton 47

Westby-Grenora, N.D. 56, Bainville 47

Third Place=

Culbertson 56, Westby-Grenora, N.D. 44

Championship=

Plentywood 72, Savage 26

District 3C=

Third Place=

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 57, Circle 50

Championship=

Scobey 57, Lustre Christian 43

District 4B=

Third Place=

Joliet 46, Shepherd 35

Championship=

Columbus 60, Red Lodge 57, OT

District 4C=

Third Place=

Broadus 45, Plevna 43

Championship=

Jordan 42, Terry 41

District 5C=

Loser Out=

Broadview-Lavina 77, Northern Cheyenne 36

Harlowton 85, Custer-Hysham 63

Third Place=

Harlowton 53, Broadview-Lavina 45

Championship=

Melstone 68, Forsyth 47

District 8C=

Loser Out=

Belt 46, Highwood 37

Centerville 49, Roy-Winifred 44

Third Place=

Belt 53, Centerville 44

Championship=

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 55, Winnett-Grass Range 51

District 9C=

Loser Out=

Fort Benton 50, North Star 32

Turner 72, Big Sandy 37

Third Place=

Fort Benton 51, Turner 31

Championship=

Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52

District 10C=

Loser Out=

Heart Butte 43, Augusta 40

Sunburst 33, Simms 32

Third Place=

Heart Butte 44, Sunburst 33

Championship=

Cascade 57, Power-Dutton-Brady 43

District 12C=

Loser Out=

Gardiner 61, Shields Valley 53

Twin Bridges 72, Sheridan 69

Third Place=

Gardiner 74, Twin Bridges 47

Championship=

Manhattan Christian 70, West Yellowstone 37

District 13C=

Loser Out=

Lincoln 74, Two Eagle River 49

Noxon 74, Hot Springs 69, OT

Third Place=

Lincoln 71, Noxon 42

Championship=

St. Regis 42, Seeley-Swan 40

