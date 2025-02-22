Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A District 1/2 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Lake Washington 70, North Creek 39
Woodinville 71, Arlington 55
Class 4A District 3/4 Tournament=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Silas 53, Timberline 42
Class 3A District 1 Tournament=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Shorewood 45, Sedro-Woolley 43
Class 3A District 2 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Garfield 66, Eastside Catholic 46
Seattle Prep 78, Liberty 59
Class 2A District 2 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Foster 61, Renton 60
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Lindbergh 64, Hale 40
Class 2A District 3 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Bremerton 66, Franklin Pierce 34
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Bainbridge 61, Foss 48
Class 2B District 6 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Colfax 58, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46
Freeman 66, Reardan 58
Class 2B District 5 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Columbia (Burbank) 62, Lake Roosevelt 48
Liberty Bell 69, La Salle 46
Tri-Cities 55, Okanogan 36
Class 2B District 4 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Napavine 46, Rainier 39
Class 2A District 5/6 Crossover Tournament=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Prosser 72, Pullman 57
Class 1B District 6 Tournament=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Riverside Christian 60, Northport 57
Class 1B District 5 Tournament=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Waterville-Mansfield 58, Oroville 49
Class 1B District 4 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Willapa Valley 46, Ocosta 44
Class 1B District 1/2/3 Tournament=
Both Teams to State=
Muckleshoot 50, Sound Christian 43
Class 1A District 5/6 Crossover=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
Cashmere 62, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 35
Class 1A District 4 Tournament=
Winner to State, Loser Out=
La Center 62, Elma 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.