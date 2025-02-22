Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 4A District 1/2 Tournament= Both Teams to State= Lake Washington 70, North Creek 39 Woodinville 71,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A District 1/2 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Lake Washington 70, North Creek 39

Woodinville 71, Arlington 55

Class 4A District 3/4 Tournament=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Silas 53, Timberline 42

Class 3A District 1 Tournament=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Shorewood 45, Sedro-Woolley 43

Class 3A District 2 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Garfield 66, Eastside Catholic 46

Seattle Prep 78, Liberty 59

Class 2A District 2 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Foster 61, Renton 60

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Lindbergh 64, Hale 40

Class 2A District 3 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Bremerton 66, Franklin Pierce 34

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Bainbridge 61, Foss 48

Class 2B District 6 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Colfax 58, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46

Freeman 66, Reardan 58

Class 2B District 5 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Columbia (Burbank) 62, Lake Roosevelt 48

Liberty Bell 69, La Salle 46

Tri-Cities 55, Okanogan 36

Class 2B District 4 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Napavine 46, Rainier 39

Class 2A District 5/6 Crossover Tournament=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Prosser 72, Pullman 57

Class 1B District 6 Tournament=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Riverside Christian 60, Northport 57

Class 1B District 5 Tournament=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Waterville-Mansfield 58, Oroville 49

Class 1B District 4 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Willapa Valley 46, Ocosta 44

Class 1B District 1/2/3 Tournament=

Both Teams to State=

Muckleshoot 50, Sound Christian 43

Class 1A District 5/6 Crossover=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

Cashmere 62, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 35

Class 1A District 4 Tournament=

Winner to State, Loser Out=

La Center 62, Elma 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.