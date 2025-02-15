Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedarburg 82, Plymouth 63
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 62, St Lawrence 22
Kenosha Tremper 67, Milwaukee Riverside University 66
McFarland 82, DeForest 70
Milwaukee Hamilton 75, Racine Case 52
Oconto 63, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53
Parkview 77, Johnson Creek 53
Pewaukee 84, Westosha Central 63
Racine Horlick 71, Milw. Bay View 47
River Falls 92, Heritage Christian Academy, Minn. 80
Roncalli 58, Little Chute 52
Saint Croix Central 69, Prairie du Chien 56
South Milwaukee 81, Kenosha Indian Trail 43
Southern Door 85, Algoma 46
Wrightstown 77, Sheboygan Falls 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
