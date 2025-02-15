Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cedarburg 82, Plymouth 63 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 62, St Lawrence 22 Kenosha Tremper 67, Milwaukee Riverside University 66…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedarburg 82, Plymouth 63

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 62, St Lawrence 22

Kenosha Tremper 67, Milwaukee Riverside University 66

McFarland 82, DeForest 70

Milwaukee Hamilton 75, Racine Case 52

Oconto 63, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53

Parkview 77, Johnson Creek 53

Pewaukee 84, Westosha Central 63

Racine Horlick 71, Milw. Bay View 47

River Falls 92, Heritage Christian Academy, Minn. 80

Roncalli 58, Little Chute 52

Saint Croix Central 69, Prairie du Chien 56

South Milwaukee 81, Kenosha Indian Trail 43

Southern Door 85, Algoma 46

Wrightstown 77, Sheboygan Falls 51

