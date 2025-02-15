Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= IHSAA Regionals= Class 4A= Decatur Central= Indpls Pike 61, Franklin Central 50 Lawrence North 60, Pendleton Hts.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSAA Regionals=

Class 4A=

Decatur Central=

Indpls Pike 61, Franklin Central 50

Lawrence North 60, Pendleton Hts. 54

LaPorte=

Valparaiso 55, Hammond Central 37

Marion=

McCutcheon 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 41

Class 3A=

Boonville=

Evansville Central 65, Corydon 58, OT

Greencastle=

Indpls Cathedral 38, Northview 23

Jimtown=

Columbia City 73, Lowell 29

Southmont=

Indpls Roncalli 68, Danville 51

Winamac=

Highland 56, Culver Academy 53

Class 2A=

Caston=

Rensselaer 57, Alexandria 49

Whitko 53, Bremen 44

Charlestown=

South Knox 67, Lanesville 56

Greencastle=

Parke Heritage 64, Monrovia 44

Jimtown=

Eastside 39, Andrean 27

Southwestern=

Heritage Christian 50, Northeastern 41

W. Washington=

Brownstown 46, N. Posey 25

Class 1A=

Bedford N. Lawrence=

Dubois 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 34

Bellmont=

Elkhart Christian 41, Fremont 36

Lapel=

Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Monroe Central 37

Southmont=

Anderson Prep Academy 44, Greenwood Christian 37

Southwestern=

S. Decatur 40, Oldenburg 39

Wes-Del=

N. Miami 54, Carroll (Flora) 41

Winamac=

Michigan City Marquette 51, Tri-County 27

___

