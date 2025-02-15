Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSAA Regionals=
Class 4A=
Decatur Central=
Indpls Pike 61, Franklin Central 50
Lawrence North 60, Pendleton Hts. 54
LaPorte=
Valparaiso 55, Hammond Central 37
Marion=
McCutcheon 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 41
Class 3A=
Boonville=
Evansville Central 65, Corydon 58, OT
Greencastle=
Indpls Cathedral 38, Northview 23
Jimtown=
Columbia City 73, Lowell 29
Southmont=
Indpls Roncalli 68, Danville 51
Winamac=
Highland 56, Culver Academy 53
Class 2A=
Caston=
Rensselaer 57, Alexandria 49
Whitko 53, Bremen 44
Charlestown=
South Knox 67, Lanesville 56
Greencastle=
Parke Heritage 64, Monrovia 44
Jimtown=
Eastside 39, Andrean 27
Southwestern=
Heritage Christian 50, Northeastern 41
W. Washington=
Brownstown 46, N. Posey 25
Class 1A=
Bedford N. Lawrence=
Dubois 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 34
Bellmont=
Elkhart Christian 41, Fremont 36
Lapel=
Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Monroe Central 37
Southmont=
Anderson Prep Academy 44, Greenwood Christian 37
Southwestern=
S. Decatur 40, Oldenburg 39
Wes-Del=
N. Miami 54, Carroll (Flora) 41
Winamac=
Michigan City Marquette 51, Tri-County 27
___
