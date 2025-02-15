Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
LIU Post 4, Alaska-Anchorage 2
Clarkson 6, Harvard 0
Canisius 5, Bentley 3
Penn St. 3, Notre Dame 2
Union (NY) 7, Princeton 4
Niagara 2, Robert Morris 1, OT
Mass.-Lowell 3, Northeastern 1
American International 3, RIT 3, 2OT
Boston College 4, UMass 1
St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT
Brown 6, Colgate 3
Quinnipiac 6, RPI 2
Merrimack 4, Vermont 3
Maine 5, New Hampshire 2
Cornell 5, Yale 3
Boston U. 3, Providence 0
MIDWEST
Lindenwood (Mo.) 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 2
Minnesota 2, Michigan 2, 2OT
W. Michigan 6, Omaha 1
Lake Superior St. 5, Ferris St. 3
Arizona St. 3, Minn. Duluth 3, 2OT
Michigan Tech 4, Augustana Vikings 4, 2OT
Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 2
FAR WEST
Army 4, Air Force 4, 2OT
North Dakota 3, Denver 1
Colorado College 5, Miami (Ohio) 4, OT
