Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

LIU Post 4, Alaska-Anchorage 2

Clarkson 6, Harvard 0

Canisius 5, Bentley 3

Penn St. 3, Notre Dame 2

Union (NY) 7, Princeton 4

Niagara 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

Mass.-Lowell 3, Northeastern 1

American International 3, RIT 3, 2OT

Boston College 4, UMass 1

St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT

Brown 6, Colgate 3

Quinnipiac 6, RPI 2

Merrimack 4, Vermont 3

Maine 5, New Hampshire 2

Cornell 5, Yale 3

Boston U. 3, Providence 0

MIDWEST

Lindenwood (Mo.) 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 2

Minnesota 2, Michigan 2, 2OT

W. Michigan 6, Omaha 1

Lake Superior St. 5, Ferris St. 3

Arizona St. 3, Minn. Duluth 3, 2OT

Michigan Tech 4, Augustana Vikings 4, 2OT

Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 2

FAR WEST

Army 4, Air Force 4, 2OT

North Dakota 3, Denver 1

Colorado College 5, Miami (Ohio) 4, OT

