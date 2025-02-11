Live Radio
Sami Trabelsi appointed Tunisia coach for second time

The Associated Press

February 11, 2025, 7:46 AM

TUNIS (AP) — Sami Trabelsi has been appointed as Tunisia’s coach, his second spell with the Carthage Eagles.

Trabelsi, a former Tunisia defender who featured at the 1998 World Cup, previously coached the national team from 2011-13. He quit after the country failed to progress past the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Tunisian federation announced Trabelsi’s appointment late Monday. He is replacing Faouzi Benzarti, who was fired in October.

Trabelsi’s main goal will be to guide the team to the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia currently tops its qualifying group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

