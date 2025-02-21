Rublev edges Auger-Aliassime to reach his third Qatar Open final where Draper awaits

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andrey Rublev edged Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to reach another Qatar Open final on…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andrey Rublev edged Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to reach another Qatar Open final on Friday.

He will face Jack Draper in the decider on Saturday.

The 10th-ranked Rublev needed four match points to close out No. 23 Auger-Aliassime for the sixth time in seven matchups.

Rublev lost the 2018 final in Doha but won in 2020.

He withstood 21 aces from the Canadian over the nearly three-hour match.

“(It took) everything. It was super tough today,” Rublev said. ”He was serving well and I was just saying, ‘Okay, I cannot do much, this is one of the best servers on tour. I just need to try to guess and when I have a moment, just go for it.’”

In his 27th career final and first since August, he will play No. 16 Draper, who will appear in his fifth.

Draper beat No. 25 Jiri Lehecka 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Draper has a 0-3 record against Rublevr.

