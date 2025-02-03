Ronaldo scores twice in Al-Nassr win in AFC Champions League Elite

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr defeated the United Arab Emirates’ Al-Wasl 4-0…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr defeated the United Arab Emirates’ Al-Wasl 4-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

The Portuguese star, who turns 40 on Wednesday, notched his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season for the Riyadh club, which had already secured progression into the round of 16 before this penultimate round of the group stage.

New Al-Nassr transfer Jhon Duran, signed from Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday, debuted.

Midfielder Ali Al-Hassan gave the home team a 25th-minute lead and Ronaldo scored from the spot just before halftime. Ronaldo then headed home 12 minutes from the end. Mohammed Al-Fatil added the fourth.

Al-Nassr cemented third place in the 12-team group while fellow Saudi side Al-Ahli went to the top after winning at Al-Sadd of Qatar 3-1.

Asian player of the year Akram Afif put Al-Sadd ahead after just 47 seconds but former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino made it 1-1 in the 10th minute with a spectacular bicycle kick.

Brazilian defender Ibanez scored for Al-Ahli just before the break and Riyad Mahrez, signed from Manchester City in 2023, sealed the win for the Jeddah team in the 81st.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s Al-Rayyan beat defending champion Al-Ain 2-1 and Iraq’s Al-Shorta drew with Iran’s Persepolis 1-1.

The top eight from the two groups, representing West and East Asia, advance to the second round.

