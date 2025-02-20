Rockies agree to $2 million. 1-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen on Wednesday by agreeing to a $2…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen on Wednesday by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander.

The 35-year-old Alexander is coming off a season with the Athletics in which he finished with a 1-3 record and 2.56 ERA over 45 appearances.

He would get a $200,000 assignment bonus each time he is traded.

Alexander has spent parts of 10 seasons with Kansas City (2015-17), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-2021), San Francisco (2022-23) and the Athletics. He’s 20-15 over his career with a 3.20 ERA spanning 328 games (13 starts).

He was part of the Dodgers when they won the 2020 World Series, but wasn’t on their active postseason roster.

Alexander didn’t sign out of high school after originally being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 37th round of the 2007 first-year player draft. Three years later he was picked by Kansas City in the sixth round out of Sonoma State University in California.

