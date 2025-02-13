RHP Andre Pallante is the second Cardinals player to win salary arbitration case against the team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Andre Pallante defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in salary arbitration on Thursday and will…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Andre Pallante defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in salary arbitration on Thursday and will earn $2.1 million instead of the team’s $1,925,000 offer.

Arbitrators Walt De Treux, Paul Radvany and Brian Keller made the decision one day after hearing arguments.

A day earlier, the Cardinals split their first two salary cases, beating outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan on Wednesday and losing to outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

Teams and players are tied 4-4 in decisions. The only remaining case involves Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on Friday.

Pallante, a 26-year-old right-hander eligible for arbitration for the first time, was 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 starts and nine relief appearances last year. He earned $756,900.

Pallante is 18-14 with a 3.78 ERA in three big league seasons.

Teams also defeated New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million) and Pittsburgh pitchers Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Johan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million).

Two players beat the Los Angeles Angels: infielder Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million instead of $5.8 million) and outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million instead of $1.5 million).

