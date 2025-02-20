Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for one year in his contract with…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for one year in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Graveman has a $1.35 million salary for this year in the deal announced Monday, which includes a $5 million mutual option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout.

His contract includes $1.95 million in performance bonuses this year for games as pitcher: $50,000 for 10, $100,000 for 15, $150,000 for 20, $200,000 for 25, $250,000 for 35 and $400,000 each for 45, 55 and 65.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Graveman missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Since he switched to a full-time relief role in 2021, he has a 2.74 ERA and 193 strikeouts over 187 1/3 innings.

Graveman first pitched in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

He last pitched for the White Sox and Astros in 2023, finishing the season with a 3.12 ERA over 68 appearances. He is 37-43 with 24 saves and a 3.95 ERA over nine major league seasons.

