Reliever Drew Smith can earn up to $3.75 million over two seasons in his Mets contract

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Drew Smith can earn up to $3.75 million over two seasons in his contract with the New York Mets if his 2026 club option is exercised and he pitches in at least 70 games in 2026.

Smith is expected to miss all or most of this season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, but the right-hander should be ready for 2026.

He agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that was announced on Feb. 12, the same day the Mets finalized their $54 million, two-year contract with first baseman Pete Alonso.

New York’s option is for $2 million. Smith would earn $50,000 each for 30, 35 and 40 games pitched in 2026, $75,000 apiece for 45 and 50, $100,000 each for 55 and 60, and $125,000 apiece for 65 and 70.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Smith was 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and two saves in 19 appearances last year before elbow surgery on July 12. He has spent his entire big league career with the Mets, going 12-13 with a 3.48 ERA and five saves in six seasons.

Smith also had Tommy John surgery in March 2019. He returned to a major league mound on July 25, 2020, the third day of the pandemic-delayed season.

